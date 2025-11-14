iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV is Family Firm Inc.’s Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 15.6% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $64,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $380.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.78. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

