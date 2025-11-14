Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR Stake Increased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 138.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $295.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.11 and a 12 month high of $303.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.72.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.6262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 110.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.