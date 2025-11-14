B. Riley Cuts Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target to $13.00

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGBD. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.61 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 135.59%.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 7,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $100,168.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,806.25. This trade represents a 8.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Nestor sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $178,580.62. Following the sale, the director owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,859.57. The trade was a 47.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at about $30,158,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,529,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. North Ground Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.