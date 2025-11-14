iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR Position Lessened by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,895,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,907,000 after buying an additional 198,229 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,047,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,344,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43,235.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 913,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after acquiring an additional 911,403 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 726,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,580.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 724,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 773,682 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

