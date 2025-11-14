Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

