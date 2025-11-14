Citigroup Cuts ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Price Target to $31.00

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVBP. Zacks Research cut ArriVent BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ArriVent BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

NASDAQ:AVBP opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $812.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infinitum Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC now owns 2,066,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 422,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ArriVent BioPharma by 36.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after buying an additional 545,991 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,503,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 474.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 411,013 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

