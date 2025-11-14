CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Raised to $23.50

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COMM. Zacks Research raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

CommScope stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. CommScope has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $17.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.43.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.57%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

