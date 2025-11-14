Viant Technology’s (DSP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $657.20 million, a PE ratio of 94.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.54 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. Viant Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viant Technology news, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 8,782 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $85,448.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 356,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,643.32. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $126,548.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 423,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,271.15. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $2,881,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Viant Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 331.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 56,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

