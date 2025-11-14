Macquarie Cuts CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Price Target to $115.00

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Macquarie from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Arete Research raised shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.62.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

CRWV opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CoreWeave has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.32.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 29,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $3,827,453.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,569,278.84. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chen Goldberg sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,247,454.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,401.76. The trade was a 37.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,841,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,996,484.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreWeave by 109.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 55,329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,454,000 after buying an additional 2,993,889 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $273,700,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CoreWeave by 1,464.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,944,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,216,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Articles

