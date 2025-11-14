Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 7,297 Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $143,459.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 13,701,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,378,882.16. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,880.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $153,040.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $149,680.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 16,573 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $322,344.85.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 19,352 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $372,332.48.

On Monday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 19,025 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $363,377.50.

On Thursday, September 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 19,212 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $369,254.64.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $367,400.00.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $245.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.19 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Analysts expect that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGICA shares. Zacks Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 477.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 79.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

