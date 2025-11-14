Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.98, for a total value of $160,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 63,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,995,145.86. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.70, for a total value of $149,820.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $162,348.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $278.86 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.26 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $354.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Penumbra by 70.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Penumbra by 53.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

