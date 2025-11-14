Derek Solon Sells 3,500 Shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP Derek Solon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $187,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 49,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,898.03. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $53.62 on Friday. International Seaways Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter. International Seaways had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Analysts expect that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 99.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 601.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 450.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 550.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSW. Pareto Securities cut shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

