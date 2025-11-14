Derek Solon Sells 3,500 Shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP Derek Solon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $187,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 49,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,898.03. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
International Seaways Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $53.62 on Friday. International Seaways Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter. International Seaways had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Analysts expect that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 99.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 601.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 450.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 550.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSW. Pareto Securities cut shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
