Sidoti Csr Has Bearish Forecast for Citizens Q4 Earnings

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Citizens’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Citizens’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Citizens alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CIA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Citizens Stock Down 0.3%

CIA stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $285.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 4.57%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 558,840 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 323,137 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 598,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental General Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.