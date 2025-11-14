Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $11.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 3,437.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

