Paul Mahoney Buys 18,250 Shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Mahoney bought 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 36,500 shares in the company, valued at C$500,050. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position.

Enerflex Stock Performance

TSE:EFX opened at C$18.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.81. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$8.74 and a 52-week high of C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.28.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.734413 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerflex from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.19.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression.

Featured Articles

