What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for Nkarta Q1 Earnings?

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nkarta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nkarta from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Nkarta Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,064,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 730,260 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,970,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 387,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nkarta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 150.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 80,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

