Roth Capital Has Negative Estimate for VirTra Q1 Earnings

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for VirTra in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for VirTra’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VirTra’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VirTra has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of VTSI opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $54.76 million, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.64. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. VirTra had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VirTra by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VirTra by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in VirTra by 23.9% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VirTra in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VirTra by 88.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

