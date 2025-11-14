Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for DGX Q1 Earnings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.26 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $187.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $197.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,214.40. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $829,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,652. This represents a 20.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,732. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

