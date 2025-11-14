John Replogle Acquires 3,000 Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) Director John Replogle bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,066.50. This trade represents a 19.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Crocs Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $73.52 and a one year high of $122.84.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.
CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crocs to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.
