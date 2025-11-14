Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of Natera worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 13.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $1,187,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,003 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Natera from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $32,134,171.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $28,957,407.36. This trade represents a 52.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 112,061 shares in the company, valued at $22,255,314.60. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 223,336 shares of company stock worth $42,990,633 in the last quarter. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $200.67 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $212.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average is $165.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

