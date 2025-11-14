Candriam S.C.A. Sells 20,965 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,965 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $21,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $74,095,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 242,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 214,226 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,611.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 214,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 202,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $62,485,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,791,000 after buying an additional 134,718 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSL stock opened at $315.30 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $472.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

