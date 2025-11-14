C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 1,691 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.8%

GOOGL stock opened at $278.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.42 and its 200 day moving average is $207.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $292.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.