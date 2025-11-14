Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Twilio worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,376,171.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,305 shares in the company, valued at $23,468,149.95. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 43,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,482 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $124.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 302.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.75.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.