Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Brinker International by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. The trade was a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brinker International from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Brinker International from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Brinker International Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of EAT stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

