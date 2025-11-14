Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $11.78. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 315,537 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $188.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 50.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

