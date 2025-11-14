Faraday Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. 38,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 27,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faraday Copper in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Faraday Copper
Faraday Copper Stock Performance
About Faraday Copper
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Copper
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.