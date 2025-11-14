Faraday Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. 38,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 27,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faraday Copper in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Stock Performance

About Faraday Copper

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.