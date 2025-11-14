Grande Group (NASDAQ:GRAN) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.49. 5,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Grande Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and all of our business is carried out by our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiary in Hong Kong, Grande Capital. Grande Capital is a boutique financial firm that focuses on providing quality corporate finance advisory services to clients in Asia.
