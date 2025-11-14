Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.4110. 707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.
The company has a market cap of $4.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48.
Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th.
The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.
