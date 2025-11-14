Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.4110. 707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

The company has a market cap of $4.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th.

Institutional Trading of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF

About Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF ( NASDAQ:ODDS Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 25.73% of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.

