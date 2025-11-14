Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) dropped 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.5106. Approximately 85,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 234,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5550.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Big Tree Cloud in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Big Tree Cloud stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.69% of Big Tree Cloud at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.
