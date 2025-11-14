YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOY) Stock Price Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.15. 520,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 200,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.37.

YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.1635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3,451.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:GOOY Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (GOOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Alphabet Inc stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys GOOY was launched on Jul 27, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

