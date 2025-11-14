YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOY) Stock Price Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOYGet Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.15. 520,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 200,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.1635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3,451.0%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOYFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (GOOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Alphabet Inc stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys GOOY was launched on Jul 27, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

