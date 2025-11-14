U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Stock Price Down 5% – Time to Sell?

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.07. 82,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 64,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of U Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of U Power in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

U Power Stock Down 5.0%

U Power Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

