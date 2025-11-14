Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $33.1771. 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

The firm has a market cap of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75.

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

