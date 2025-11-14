Syensqo (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Shares Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.40 and last traded at $83.40. Approximately 490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.7012.

Syensqo Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07.

Syensqo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syensqo SA/NV operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates in two divisions: Materials and Consumer and Resources. The Materials division consists of polymers and composites businesses primarily serving automotive, aerospace and defense, and electronics markets. The Consumer and Resources division provides specialty solutions to consumer-focused end-markets, such as agro, personal care, food, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syensqo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syensqo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.