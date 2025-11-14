Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ) Trading Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $182.23 and last traded at $182.23. Approximately 3,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.21.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF Stock Down 4.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.29 and a 200 day moving average of $160.98.

About Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF

The Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Monthly ETF (MQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide 2x the exposure to the monthly price return of the Invesco QQQ Trust (ticker: QQQ-US) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

