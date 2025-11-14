Reviewing ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spruce Power and ZOOZ Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $98.40 million 0.92 -$70.49 million ($1.38) -3.69 ZOOZ Power $745,000.00 8.95 -$10.99 million N/A N/A

Profitability

ZOOZ Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spruce Power.

This table compares Spruce Power and ZOOZ Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -23.23% -18.82% -2.86% ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Spruce Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Spruce Power and ZOOZ Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 1 0 0 0 1.00 ZOOZ Power 1 1 1 0 2.00

ZOOZ Power has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 805.14%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Risk & Volatility

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZOOZ Power beats Spruce Power on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About ZOOZ Power

(Get Free Report)

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

