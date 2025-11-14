Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in State Street by 3,914.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in State Street by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $118.27 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on State Street in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.92.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

