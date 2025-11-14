Creekside Partners Sells 438 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Creekside Partners decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Creekside Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,994 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $503.29 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.96 and its 200-day moving average is $495.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $640.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.