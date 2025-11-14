International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.0176.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $91.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -98.77%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $30,735,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $25,169,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $267,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 494.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after buying an additional 608,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 131.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,167,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,068,000 after buying an additional 4,069,075 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.