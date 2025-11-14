Candriam S.C.A. Has $26.47 Million Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,379 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.39% of Revolution Medicines worth $26,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 171.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $218,790.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,138. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 5,238 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $210,410.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,823.38. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 218,033 shares of company stock worth $10,265,508 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $80.00 price target on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMD stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

