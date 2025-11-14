Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Financial Review

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Tempus AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Tempus AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tempus AI has a beta of 4.86, meaning that its stock price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus AI 1 7 7 0 2.40 Inspire Medical Systems 1 8 8 0 2.41

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tempus AI and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tempus AI currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.75%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $133.88, suggesting a potential upside of 54.38%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Tempus AI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tempus AI and Inspire Medical Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus AI $693.40 million 17.02 -$705.81 million ($1.19) -57.09 Inspire Medical Systems $802.80 million 3.14 $53.51 million $1.47 58.99

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tempus AI. Tempus AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspire Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus AI and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus AI -18.45% -73.21% -13.78% Inspire Medical Systems 5.05% 9.41% 7.97%

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Tempus AI on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

