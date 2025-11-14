First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $56.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 988.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.63 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 33.18%.First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

