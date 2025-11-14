Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,151.50. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $291.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.54 and a 1-year high of $310.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.