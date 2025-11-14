B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OKLO. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $146.00 price target on Oklo in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research lowered Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

OKLO stock opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. Oklo has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $193.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -188.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,780,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,913,801.48. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $6,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,064,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Oklo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oklo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

