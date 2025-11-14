D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $201,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $473.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $479.43.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.