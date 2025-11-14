Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Amphenol accounts for about 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after buying an additional 2,217,079 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,860 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,198,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,362,000 after purchasing an additional 141,069 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $135.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $5,750,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,354. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,423,118 shares of company stock worth $185,486,462. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

