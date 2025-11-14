Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 37,334 W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4,198.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,306,000 after buying an additional 759,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,210,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 60.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 826,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 310,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.R. Berkley by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,271,000 after buying an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 18.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,746,000 after buying an additional 240,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.46.

WRB stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

