Candriam S.C.A. Sells 2,810 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 103.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 230.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Murphy sold 8,800 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.13, for a total transaction of $2,060,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 159,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,444,645.03. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,279,864.92. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NYSE:FERG opened at $242.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $256.93.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

