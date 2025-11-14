Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,666,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,886,844,000 after purchasing an additional 268,018 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,485,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,541 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $257.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.50.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $193.95 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $185.45 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.01 and its 200-day moving average is $216.47. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.