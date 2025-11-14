Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 196,376 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,376 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.23% of Bloom Energy worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,790,000 after purchasing an additional 95,990 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,803,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,782,000 after purchasing an additional 546,372 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,010,000 after buying an additional 821,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,679,000 after buying an additional 60,141 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 13,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $1,888,299.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,130.21. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $28,464.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 231,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,506,629.40. This trade represents a 0.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,065 shares of company stock valued at $26,675,662. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $103.13 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 704.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 3.43.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $508.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BE shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

