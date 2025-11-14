Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $70,254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Roblox by 56.5% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,779,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Roblox by 14.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.65.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $6,868,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 266,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,683,452.56. This represents a 19.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,596.86. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,416 shares of company stock valued at $38,124,641. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

